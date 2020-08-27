Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,182 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $20,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,608,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,870,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,435,000 after purchasing an additional 260,589 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,710. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.12. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $274.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $541,927.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

