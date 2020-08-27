Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $270.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.43 and a 200 day moving average of $201.12. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $274.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total transaction of $7,232,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

