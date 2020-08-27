Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,710. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $274.33.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $541,927.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.