Verify Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Verify token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verify has a total market cap of $190,632.49 and $707.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verify has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verify alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $622.90 or 0.05470311 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031576 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify (CRYPTO:CRED) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.