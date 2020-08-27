Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $16.11 million and $525,586.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bitsane and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,258,797 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, QBTC, YoBit, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Upbit, Coinroom, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

