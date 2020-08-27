Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 175,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after purchasing an additional 277,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.34. The stock had a trading volume of 960,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.08 and its 200 day moving average is $262.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.15.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.