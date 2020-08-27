Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.67. Viva Energy Group has a one year low of A$1.13 ($0.80) and a one year high of A$2.33 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96.

In related news, insider Scott Wyatt 556,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th.

Viva Energy Group Company Profile

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Dividend History for Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit