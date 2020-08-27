Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.67. Viva Energy Group has a one year low of A$1.13 ($0.80) and a one year high of A$2.33 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96.

In related news, insider Scott Wyatt 556,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th.

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

