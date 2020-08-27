Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Sells $2,556,593.67 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 92,731 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $2,556,593.67.

Vivint Solar stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.70. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities lowered Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 811.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

