VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. VMware updated its FY21 guidance to approx $6.62 EPS and its Q3 guidance to approx $1.42 EPS.

VMware stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.90. 3,129,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

