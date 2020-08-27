VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.VMware also updated its FY21 guidance to approx $6.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.05.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,048. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at $34,803,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

