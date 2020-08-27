Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Trading Up 14.2%

Shares of Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) were up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 134,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 29,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.68.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.47). Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 67.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Voxeljet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voxeljet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Voxeljet by 0.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

