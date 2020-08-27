Water Island Capital LLC Acquires 11,550 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Avaya worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Avaya by 262.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,962,000 after purchasing an additional 194,593 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $18,235,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $20,120,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $4,983,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

