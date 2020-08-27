Water Island Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,013,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170,069 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. accounts for approximately 11.4% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $123,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.23. 1,578,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,165. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

