Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 263,064 Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 263,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,810,000. Willis Towers Watson accounts for 4.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 432.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 159,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.07.

WLTW stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.52.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.