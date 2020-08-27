Water Island Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Arch Coal worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 124.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 69.8% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

ARCH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.24. 203,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,712. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $529.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.97. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

