Water Island Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Perspecta Inc has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRSP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.