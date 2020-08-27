Water Island Capital LLC Makes New $42.23 Million Investment in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,347,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,231,000. Portola Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Portola Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,390,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $501,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $720,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 205,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTLA shares. William Blair cut Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of PTLA stock remained flat at $$18.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.87.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.