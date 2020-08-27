Water Island Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 280.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 553.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 24.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PG&E by 123.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,954,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,178,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.59.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.