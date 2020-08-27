Water Island Capital LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Noble Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Noble Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,245,000 after purchasing an additional 407,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,395,192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,797 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,555,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,770 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE NBL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 9,738,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,604,118. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

