Water Island Capital LLC Sells 34,800 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,408,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California comprises approximately 1.7% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,665,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,891.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,258,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,834 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $7,650,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,796,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 801,506 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACB traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 1,950,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,326. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $995.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

