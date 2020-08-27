Water Island Capital LLC Sells 35,888 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Water Island Capital LLC lessened its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,888 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,310 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 855,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 334,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,310. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

