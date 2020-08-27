Water Island Capital LLC Sells 519,746 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 519,746 shares during the quarter. Front Yard Residential comprises 0.4% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.91% of Front Yard Residential worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth $35,134,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth $21,761,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth $13,408,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 64,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RESI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 587,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,115. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RESI. Northland Securities began coverage on Front Yard Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Front Yard Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

