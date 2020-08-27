Water Island Capital LLC Takes $52.03 Million Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,724,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,029,000. Advanced Disposal Services makes up approximately 4.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 1.90% of Advanced Disposal Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSW. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,426,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,137 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,450,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,939,000 after purchasing an additional 655,253 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,022,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,192,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,047,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 332,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter valued at $8,375,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.99 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

