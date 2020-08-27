Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 222,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. ChampionX comprises approximately 0.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,080,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of CHX traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. ChampionX Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

