Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudera by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,294,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,723. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 4,195,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,908. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.