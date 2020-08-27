Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $24.79. 2,106,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,799,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.53.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $4,317,758.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,557,387 shares in the company, valued at $140,435,169.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937 in the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 43.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.