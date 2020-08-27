Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,649,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,519,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

