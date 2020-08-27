West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,692 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. owned about 0.92% of Barings BDC worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBDC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 16.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.6% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 16.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,517,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 66,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,637. Barings BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 104.92%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

