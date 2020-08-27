West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. PennantPark Investment accounts for approximately 1.7% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

PNNT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 175,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,302. The firm has a market cap of $223.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.57. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

