West Family Investments Inc. Has $34.16 Million Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Centurylink makes up about 8.3% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Centurylink worth $34,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centurylink by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centurylink by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061,818 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,772,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after acquiring an additional 471,162 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Centurylink by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Centurylink by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,606,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after acquiring an additional 266,395 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of Centurylink stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.34. 9,013,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553,198. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.