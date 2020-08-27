West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,828 shares during the quarter. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH makes up approximately 2.5% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,659,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,114,529. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

