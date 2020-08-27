West Family Investments Inc. Sells 100,328 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,328 shares during the quarter. Ellington Financial comprises approximately 2.2% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc. owned 1.12% of Ellington Financial worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 59.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 430,170 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 129.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 101,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,695. Ellington Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $556.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a current ratio of 57.68.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

