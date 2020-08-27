West Family Investments Inc. Sells 251,553 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251,553 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 1.5% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Family Investments Inc. owned 0.80% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,033,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 160,236 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 44,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 704,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

OCSL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. 255,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $713.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

