West Family Investments Inc. Sells 42,300 Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,044. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

PFLT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 112,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $329.55 million, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.80. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

