West Family Investments Inc. Sells 48,500 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. owned 0.55% of TCG BDC worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 488,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 204,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. TCG BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.13.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. Analysts anticipate that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

