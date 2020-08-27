West Family Investments Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. NuStar Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 789,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

