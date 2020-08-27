West Family Investments Inc. Trims Position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Solar Capital makes up 2.4% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Solar Capital worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $4,761,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 83,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $703.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.29. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.