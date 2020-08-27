Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Down 5%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. 1,391,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,101,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

The firm has a market cap of $245.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,084,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 268,412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 108,867 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

