Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.
TSE WCP traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$2.49. 1,756,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.90 million.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
