WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.68

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and traded as low as $31.34. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 315 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is an increase from WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.

