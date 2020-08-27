WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Up 6.6%

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $43.88. 278,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 268,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get WPP alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 2,294.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WPP in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 12.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WPP by 22.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.