X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.16

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and traded as high as $34.93. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 2,761,205 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 414.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,569,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,964 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 640,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 9,577.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 426,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000.

