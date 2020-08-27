Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Express (NYSE:EXPR) to “Hold”

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Express has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Express will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Express by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Express by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Express by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

