Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. Zivo Bioscience shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 21,200 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Zivo Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

