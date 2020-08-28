1,000,000 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,500,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,248,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 465.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,565.5% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. 7,907,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,172,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average is $130.96. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

