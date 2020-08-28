2,302 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,284. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

