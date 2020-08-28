4,264 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,670 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

QDEL traded down $11.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.25. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.12.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

