47,732 Shares in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Acquired by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,732 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of South State as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in South State by 15.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 42,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter worth $2,962,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 1,077.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 91,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter worth $99,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.13. 201,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.00. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that South State Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

