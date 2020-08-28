5,095 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,439. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

