Aave Price Tops $0.80 (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Aave token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00006931 BTC on major exchanges including Alterdice, Binance, Kyber Network and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 45% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $192.32 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.62 or 0.05469693 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00047796 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, HitBTC, Alterdice, BiteBTC, Binance and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

